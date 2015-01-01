|
Gusler S, Moreland A. Soc. Work Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35788173
There is a high prevalence of children whose parents suffer with a substance use disorder (SUD), which is associated with negative outcomes for children such as behavior problems and parents' child abuse potential. To understand negative consequences for children, it is important to consider a cumulative risk model, examining the impact of multiple co-occurring risks, as well as examine unique singular risk factors, such as parenting stress, which may have a direct effect on outcomes as well as mediate an association between cumulative risk and outcomes. Data came from 99 mothers with SUD, engaged in a substance treatment program.
Language: en
substance use disorder; behavior problems; child abuse potential; Cumulative risk; parenting stress