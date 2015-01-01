SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gusler S, Moreland A. Soc. Work Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19371918.2022.2096738

PMID

35788173

Abstract

There is a high prevalence of children whose parents suffer with a substance use disorder (SUD), which is associated with negative outcomes for children such as behavior problems and parents' child abuse potential. To understand negative consequences for children, it is important to consider a cumulative risk model, examining the impact of multiple co-occurring risks, as well as examine unique singular risk factors, such as parenting stress, which may have a direct effect on outcomes as well as mediate an association between cumulative risk and outcomes. Data came from 99 mothers with SUD, engaged in a substance treatment program.

RESULTS found support for a cumulative risk model for child behavior problems and parents' child abuse potential, without the inclusion of parenting stress. However, parenting stress partially and fully mediated the relation between cumulative risk and child behavior problems and cumulative risk and parent child abuse potential, respectively.

RESULTS suggest the importance of intervention programs targeting parenting stress, to help reduce child behavior problems and parents' child abuse potential, among parents with high levels of risk and SUD.


Language: en

Keywords

substance use disorder; behavior problems; child abuse potential; Cumulative risk; parenting stress

