Abstract

This article analyzed the clinical data of a patient with occupational chemical poisoning in a fabric processing workshop in August 2020, and carried out occupational hygiene investigation and testing. The patient went to the doctor because of painless progressive vision loss in both eyes, and was clinically diagnosed with methanol poisoning optic neuropathy in both eyes. The glue, solvent, washing machine water, and curing agent used in the workshop were used for qualitative analysis of volatile organic components, and methyl acetate was all detected. Esters, the relative percentages were 42.56%, 66.67%, 46.43%, and 41.63%, respectively. Therefore, it was judged that the patient was occupational acute methyl acetate poisoning, the enterprise should strengthen the awareness of safe production and enhance the occupational hygiene knowledge and self-protection awareness of workers.

Language: zh