Abstract

Recently, the number of sexual offenses in our society is increasing and the crime patterns are diversifying. The aim of this study is to identify the factors affecting perception of sexual offenses seriousness among university students. The participants of this study were 241 university students in their 20s, who are the most victims of sexual offenses. Data were collected through a structured self-administered survey from December 14, 2020 to January 9, 2021. The questionnaires included sexual harassment experience as personal experiences factor and sexual assault recognition as a cognitive assessment factor based on Rossi and Berk normative consensus model. The data were analyzed using descriptive analysis, t-test, ANOVA, Kruskall-Wallis test, scheffé test, Pearson correlation coefficients, and multiple linear regression. The results showed that gender (female, β= −.22), gender harassment among sexual harassment experience (β= −.17), grade (1st, β= −.17) and sexual molestation & rape recognition among sexual assault recognition (β=.14) were significant factors influencing perception of sexual offenses seriousness. These findings showed that sexual harassment experience, sexual assault recognition, gender, age, grade factors were linked to perception of sexual offenses seriousness among university students. Therefore, it is necessary to develop education and programs to prevent sexual offenses according to the groups of college students who have a low perception of sexual offenses.



최근, 우리사회의 성범죄 발생건수는 증가하고 있고 범죄 양상도 다양해지고 있다. 본 연구의 목적은 성범죄 피해가 가장 많이 발생하는 20대 대학생을 대상으로 성범죄 심각성 평가와 그 영향 요인을 파악하고자 한다. 241명의 대학생을 대상으로 2020년 12월 14일부터 2021년 1월 9일까지 자기보고식 설문을 시행하였다. 설문항목은 Rossi와 Berk의 규범적 합의모형에 근거하여 성범죄 심각성 평가 항목과 개인적 경험요인으로 성희롱 경험, 인지적 평가요인으로 성폭력 인지도 항목을 포함하였다. 자료는 기술통계, t-검정, ANOVA, Kruskall-Wallis 검정, scheffé 검정, Pearson 상관분석 및 다중회귀분석을 이용하여 분석하였다. 분석결과 성별(여자, β= −.22), 성차에 의한 희롱(β= −.17), 학년(1학년, β= −.17), 성추행 및 강간 인지도(β=.14)가 성범죄 심각성 평가에 유의한 영향을 미치는 것으로 나타났다. 이와 같이 성희롱 경험, 성폭력 인지도, 성별, 나이, 학년 요인이 대학생의 성범죄 심각성 평가의 영향요인으로 확인되었다. 따라서 성범죄 심각성이 낮은 대학생 그룹을 대상으로 하는 성범죄 예방 교육과 프로그램을 개발할 필요가 있다.