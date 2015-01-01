SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Borsellino R, Charles-Edwards E, Corcoran J. Appl. Spat. Anal. Policy 2021; 14(3): 547-562.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12061-020-09372-1

This paper investigates the utility of information and communication technologies data for the measurement of visitation dynamics in third places across a large metropolitan university campus. A suite of seven metrics encompassing intensity, popularity, capacity, tempo, dwell, churn, and periodicity are employed to describe the visitation dynamics of each third place.

FINDINGS suggest that despite overt functional similarities, significant variability exists in the visitation dynamics of third places. Increasing pervasiveness of Wi-Fi networks in public spaces will improve the utility of social sensing data in recording the spatial and temporal dynamics of visitation.


Campus; Third places; University; Wi-Fi

