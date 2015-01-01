Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Domestic violence is defined as deliberate controlling or violent behavior by a person who is or was in an intimate relationship with the victim. These violent acts may include physical maltreatment, sexual assaults, emotional abuse of the victim. It is a common health problem, that most healthcare professionals are dealing with, whether to evaluate or treat one of these affected persons or victims. Aim of the Study The aim of this study to explore the role of domestic violence as a cause of death in the first decade of life in Cairo and to analyze the pattern and type of both assailant and the cause of injury.



METHODology: This work represents a descriptive-analytical study for the pattern and outcome of domestic violence, which led to the death of victims during their first decade of life with special concern to the characteristic etiologic traumatology in Cairo Governorate. All the included population was cases admitted to Zainhom morgue.



RESULTS: Twenty-six cases were recorded and examined in Cairo Morgue; the Egyptian Forensic Medicine Authority. Eleven cases (about 42%) were males while fifteen were females (about 58 %). As for the relationship between the victims and the assailants, in 87.5% of the examined victims was the father, 7.7% the stepfather, 7.7% mother and 23% was the stepmother. Twenty cases (77%) were diagnosed to be due to traumatic brain injuries and 5 cases (19%) with Violent asphyxia.



CONCLUSION: The study magnifies the significant effect of domestic violence as a cause of death during the first decade of Egyptian children, where the assailant is only a family member. The mainly cause of death was fatal head injuries. The study signified the importance to establish a medical system to fight and detect these types of violence.

