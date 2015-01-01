|
Morrison CN. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35792055
Allow me to begin with a brief anecdote. Richard Torres owned a pool hall in the 'West End' of Fresno, California, in 1961. A small business owner in a busy bar district, he applied to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for an on-sale liquor license, which would permit him to sell beer to his patrons for on-site consumption. An Alcoholic Beverage Control officer assessing the application considered the available facts. The West End contained 88 licensed premises, including 63 on-sale licenses; 26 of the licensed premises were within 500 feet of the pool hall. The area contained 3.8% of liquor licenses in the Fresno district but required up to one-third of available law enforcement services for night patrol. The officer noted the 'high concentration of licenses' and 'high incidence of arrests for drunkenness', but nonetheless recommended that Mr Torres receive the on-sale license.
Language: en
Crime; violence; density; license; outlet; regulation