Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Firearm injury is the leading mechanism of suicide among US women, and lethal means counseling (LMC) is an evidence-based suicide prevention intervention. We describe current knowledge and research gaps in tailoring LMC to meet the needs of US women. RECENT FINDINGS: Available LMC and firearm suicide prevention literature has not fully considered how LMC interventions should be tailored for women. This is especially important as firearm ownership and firearm-related suicides among women are increasing. Additional research is needed to better understand firearm characteristics, behaviors, and beliefs of US women, particularly related to perceptions of personal safety and history of trauma. Research is also needed to identify optimal components of LMC interventions (e.g., messengers, messages, settings) and how best to facilitate safety practices among women with firearm access who are not themselves firearm owners but who reside in households with firearms. Finally, it will be important to examine contextual and individual factors (e.g., rurality, veteran status, intimate partner violence) which may impact LMC preferences and recommendations. SUMMARY: This commentary offers considerations for applying existing knowledge in LMC and firearm suicide prevention to clinical practice and research among US women, among whom the burden of firearm suicide is increasing.

Language: en