Hood B, White P, Bunner J. Forensic Sci. Int. 2022; 337: e111377.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.forsciint.2022.111377

35792396

Despite contemporary media portrayals, violent crime has continued to decrease in recent decades. Consistent with traditional types of violent crime (e.g., homicide), serial homicide has also continued to decrease. Although the methods of investigation for traditional violent crime have been examined thoroughly, research specific to serial homicide is scarce. In a study of 671 serial homicide perpetrators, we examined the timeline of each investigation and identified the methods used by law enforcement to identify, and sometimes apprehend, serial killers. Overall, there were 22 distinct methods of investigation. The most common methods were victim survived, DNA, turned in by an associate, family, or friend, fingerprints, prior offending history, body found in home, and being arrested for an unrelated charge. This study also describes how methods of investigation vary over time and trends across decades. Implications of the findings are discussed.


Technology; Identification; DNA; Homicide investigation; Serial homicide

