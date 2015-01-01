Abstract

Mitigation of geological hazards through science and engineering applications is one of the most effective ways to reduce their impact on human life and local infrastructure. It involves precise mapping of hazards, assessment of their potential, monitoring, early warning, geotechnical treatment, design of vital infrastructural facilities and creating awareness at local levels. Several such initiatives have been taken at government level to deal with the earthquakes and landslides in the eastern Himalayan region. These efforts facilitated identification of potential areas and sites, susceptible to future events and helped in improving our understanding of crustal structure, geodynamics, tectonics, seismogenesis, and soil properties, etc. The paper highlights details of the major initiatives, significant achievements, and priorities to help in better mitigation of earthquake and landslide hazards in the eastern Himalayan region.

Language: en