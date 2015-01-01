Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to (1) investigate the association of parental death and illness with suicidal ideation using a large sample of university students and (2) test whether associations were moderated by perceived family support.



METHODS: We used data from N = 15,008 French university students enrolled in the i-Share cohort (mean age, 20.5 years; 77% women). Students self-reported information on parental death, including the cause, parental illness (cardiovascular, stroke, cancer, depression/anxiety, alcohol abuse), and perceived family support during childhood/adolescence. Twelve-month suicidal ideation was self-reported and categorized into no, occasional, and frequent ideation.



RESULTS: Occasional and frequent suicidal ideation were, respectively, reported by 2692 (17.5%) and 699 (4.6%) students. After adjustment for age, gender, and parental education, we found associations between parental death and risk of occasional and frequent suicidal ideation (respectively, RR = 1.98 [1.81-2.17] and RR = 2.73 [2.30-3.24]). Parental deaths from illness, accidents, and suicides had the strongest associations. We also found associations for parental depression/anxiety (occasional, RR = 1.98 [1.81-2.17]; frequent, RR = 2.73 [2.30-3.24]), alcohol use problems (occasional, RR = 1.71 [1.5-1.94]; frequent, RR = 2.33 [1.89-2.87]), and cardiovascular diseases (occasional, RR = 1.22 [1.06-1.40]; frequent, RR = 1.83 [1.47-2.27]). For participants who experienced parental death and stroke, associations with occasional and frequent suicidal ideation (respectively) increased as perceived family support increased (Ps(interaction) ≤ 0.005).



CONCLUSIONS: Students who experienced parental death and common parental illnesses were at risk of reporting suicidal ideation, especially if their family were perceived as an important source of support. As information on parental death or illness can be routinely collected during health visits, attention should be paid to students reporting such experiences.

