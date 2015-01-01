|
Citation
|
Pilkington V, Rice SM, Walton CC, Gwyther K, Olive L, Butterworth M, Clements M, Cross G, Purcell R. Sports Med. Open 2022; 8(1): e89.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35792942
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is growing understanding of mental health needs in elite athletes, but less is known about the mental health of coaches and support staff who work within elite sport settings. This study examined the prevalence and correlates of mental health symptoms in elite-level coaches and high-performance support staff (HPSS) and compared rates against published elite athlete samples. A cross-sectional, anonymous, online survey was administered to coaches and HPSS working in Australia's high-performance sports system. Main outcomes were scores on validated measures of psychological distress, probable 'caseness' for a diagnosable psychological condition, alcohol consumption and sleep disturbance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; Well-being; Sport; Coach; High performance; Support staff