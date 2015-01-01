|
Burt SA, Clark DA, Neiderhiser JM. Dev. Psychopathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
Although it is well known that parental depression is transmitted within families across generations, the etiology of this transmission remains unclear. Our goal was to develop a novel study design capable of explicitly examining the etiologic sources of intergenerational transmission. We specifically leveraged naturally-occurring variations in genetic relatedness between parents and their adolescent children in the 720 families participating in the Nonshared Environment in Adolescent Development (NEAD) study, 58.5% of which included a rearing stepparent (nearly always a stepfather).
adolescent behavior problems; adolescent depression; environment; intergenerational transmission; parental depression