Abstract

The frequent occurrence of ammonia-related refrigeration accidents (ArRAs) restricts the safety and sustainable development of cold storage. As an essential tool for safety management, accident statistical analysis can provide a crucial decision-making basis for accident prevention and control. The present study combined descriptive statistics and comparative analysis methods to explore the characteristics and regularities of 82 ArRAs in China from 2010 to 2020. The results showed that the annual evolution of ArRAs presents a bimodal "M" mode in which 2013 and 2016 were the peaking years of accidents. The monthly distribution has an agglomeration effect, and the period from June to September had a high incidence period of accidents. The ArRAs mainly occurred in East China and Central China in the spatial dimension. Zhejiang, Shandong, Hubei, and Sichuan are the pivotal provinces for preventing and controlling ArRAs. Human factors and equipment failure are the leading causes of ArRAs. Accident numbers and casualties have inconsistent trends due to the uncertainty and variability of ArRAs' consequences. The safety situation of ammonia-related refrigeration enterprises has improved but still needs to strive to prevent and control major accidents. This study draws valuable references for safety decision-making by ammonia-related refrigeration enterprises and safety regulators.

Language: en