Hecht T, Zhou W, Bengler K. Safety (Basel) 2022; 8(3): e47.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
unavailable
With Level 3 and 4 automated driving activated, users will be allowed to engage in a wide range of non-driving related activities (NDRAs). Although Level 2 automation can appear very similar to L3 and L4, drivers are required to always monitor the system. However, past research has found drivers neglect this obligation at least partly and instead engage in NDRAs. Since this behavior can have negative impacts on traffic safety, the goal of this work was to develop a human-machine interface (HMI) concept to motivate users to continue their supervision task. This work's concept used message framing in connection with affective elements. Every three minutes, messages were displayed on the head-up display. To evaluate the affective message concept's (AMC) effectiveness, we conducted a between-subject driving simulator study (baseline vs. advanced HMI) with 32 participants and 45 min of driving time with both L2 and L4 phases and a silent system malfunction.
Language: en
HMI design; Level 2 automated driving; monitoring behavior; system malfunction