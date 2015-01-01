SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Täuber S, Mahmoudi M. Nat. Hum. Behav. 2022; 6(4): 475.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41562-022-01311-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Amongst recent high-profile bullying and (sexual) harassment scandals in academia, many have involved perpetrators who are 'star academics', yet had records of bullying and multiple complaints over many years1. People often believe that these scientists are bullies despite being star academics. THeir misbehaviours are attributed to an unfortunate decoupling between being a good...


Language: en

Keywords

Careers; Ethics; Science in culture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print