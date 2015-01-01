Abstract

OBJECTIVE The present study investigates the effectiveness of a novel, consumer-informed, family training for youth suicide prevention. Background Research suggests family members play a key role in reducing suicide risk for their children. However, family members often do not possess the necessary knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to intervene with a suicidal youth.



METHOD Family members (N = 582) participated in the It's Time to Talk About It: Family Training for Youth Suicide Prevention (ITT-FT) and completed pretest and posttest measures. Additionally, 158 family members completed a 6-month follow-up evaluation.



RESULTS Results indicated significant improvements in knowledge, effective attitudes, perceived behavioral control, social norms, and intentions immediately after the training. Knowledge and perceived behavioral control were sustained at follow-up. Participants identifying as Hispanic/Latinx exhibited greater decreases in stigma related to help-seeking. Those who had a family history of mental health treatment experienced a greater increase in social norms related to other families seeking help.



CONCLUSION Findings underline the importance of implementing a family-focused program aimed at improving training outcomes such as knowledge, confidence, and intentions--key constructs associated with behavior change. Implications Improvement in several domains following the training highlight the critical role family members can play in reducing youth suicide risk.

