Pickering TA, Wyman PA, Valente TW. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e985.
Peer-led interventions for adolescents are effective at accelerating behavioral change. The Sources of Strength suicide preventive program trains student peer change agents (peer leaders) in secondary schools to deliver prevention messaging and conduct activities that increase mental health coping mechanisms. The program currently has school staff select peer leaders. This study examined potential for more efficient program diffusion if peer leaders had been chosen under network-informed selection methods.
Language: en
Diffusion of innovations; Friendship networks; Peer leaders; Peer messaging; School intervention; Social connectedness; Social networks; Social support