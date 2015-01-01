Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a global concern that disproportionately impacts girls and marginalized communities; there is a need to better understand public education's role in enhancing understanding of GBV. This study uses qualitative participatory methods to study the experiences of 14 Canadian teachers who teach about GBV. Participants struggled to balance teaching their most privileged students about GBV while protecting students more likely to have experienced it directly. Feminist pedagogy of GBV should utilize strategies and curriculum that are action oriented and rooted in both the systemic contexts of GBV and the intersectional lived experiences of students and teachers.

