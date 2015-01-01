|
Turney K, Geller A, Cowan SK. SSM Ment. Health 2022; 2: e100089.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Police contact is a common and consequential experience disproportionately endured by youth of color living in heavily surveilled neighborhoods. Disclosing police contact to others (including parents, siblings, or friends) may buffer against the harmful mental health repercussions of police contact, but little is known about the relationship between disclosure of police contact and mental health. We use data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study, a cohort of urban children born around the turn of the 21st century and followed through age 15, to examine the relationship between disclosure of police contact and mental health among youth.
Adolescent health; Criminal justice contact; Mental health; Policing