Abstract

PURPOSE

The present comparative study assessed the familiarity of adolescents with marijuana. We undertook a study in different countries to investigate the extent of their acquaintance with marijuana, their opinions about it, and their specific knowledge of its consequences.

Methods

The study was undertaken in Australia, Israel, Russia, Ukraine and the United States among 2000 high school students. In a three-part questionnaire, the first part was designed to assess the extent of contact with marijuana products, the second part to assess any fallacies as well as opinions about marijuana, while part three was to investigate participants' real know-how on the subject matter.

Results

Part 1- The average score of 4.14 out of a maximum of 5, indicates that most of the participants had frequent contact with marijuana smokers. Part 2 - A score of 2.66 shows that adolescents are equally divided regarding correct and incorrect opinions on this issue. While Part 3 was completed by about 80% (1612) of participating adolescents, about 20% (388) admitted not being knowledgeable about marijuana. The average score of 2.78 for those completing Part 3 demonstrates only partial knowledge about marijuana, especially in adolescents from Russia (2.2). An average score of 2.24 was computed for the whole cohort of 2000 participants. There were no significant sex differences.

Conclusion

While the acquaintance of adolescents with marijuana users is quite widespread, knowledge is only fragmentary. Marijuana risk campaigns and various school-based programs require further modifications and enhancements.

Language: en