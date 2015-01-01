SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tang W, Zhang Y, Li Z, Dai Q. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 132: e106304.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.childyouth.2021.106304

OBJECTIVE
By exploring the roles and mechanisms that insomnia and psychological distress play in the relationship between the psychological strain and suicidality, this study aims to determine whether psychological stain increased the risk of suicide in Chinese graduating students.
Methods
In this cross-sectional study, about 601 final year undergraduates were recruited from two faculties (science and arts) in a comprehensive university, and asked to complete a paper-pencil survey using the 7-item Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R), the Psychological Strain Scales (PSS), and the Kessler-10(K-10).
Results
It was found that psychological distress as felt through aspiration strain and coping strain was the main risk factor for suicidality in graduating students, with female final year undergraduates reporting greater psychological distress than male final year undergraduates. Insomnia mediated the association between psychological strain (aspiration strain and coping strain) and psychological distress, but psychological distress only partly mediated the association between psychological strain (aspiration strain and coping strain) and suicidality.
Conclusions
This study revealed that relieving psychological strain and especially aspiration and coping strain in graduating students could reduce the risks of student sleep disturbance, psychological distress, and suicide.


Final year undergraduate college students; Insomnia; Psychological distress; Psychological strain

