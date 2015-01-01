SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cho S, Harper SB, Kim Y. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 132: e106269.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.childyouth.2021.106269

unavailable

This study examines the relationship between prior varying forms of victimization (physical abuse) and subsequent bullying victimization (i.e., state dependence) among 574 adolescent girls, and tests how risky lifestyles (family violence, sibling aggression, peer delinquency, self-report delinquency) (i.e., population heterogeneity) mediate this relationship. A diverse, majority African American sample of adolescent girls in grades 5-7 in the Midwest were followed into middle school. The current study uniquely explores the gendered and racial contexts through which bullying victimization is experienced and occurs. Latent class growth analysis revealed four distinct bullying trajectory subgroups: early onset-stable, early onset declining, low-late peak, and normative. Prior victimizations and risky lifestyles had a significant positive effect for all three groups when compared to the normative group. Risky lifestyles partially mediated the relationship between prior physical abuse victimizations and class membership for all groups when compared to the normative group.


African American girls; Black girls; Family violence; Latent class growth analysis; Lifestyles; Population heterogeneity; State dependence; Victimization; Youth of color

