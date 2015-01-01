|
Liu J, Li B, Xu M, Luo J, Li X. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 132: e106334.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Prosocial behaviors are defined as behaviors that are beneficial to others. Although previous studies have suggested that there is a negative association between childhood maltreatment and prosocial behaviors among emerging adults, the conditions and underlying mechanisms of the association remain unclear. Guided by theoretical models and previous research, a mediated moderation model, with psychological suzhi in the moderating and gratitude in the mediating role, was proposed to investigate the association between childhood maltreatment and prosocial behaviors among emerging adults. A total of 2396 Chinese undergraduate students completed measures of childhood maltreatment, psychological suzhi, gratitude, and prosocial behaviors.
Childhood maltreatment; Gratitude; Prosocial behaviors; Psychological