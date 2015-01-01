SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arslan G, Genç E. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 134: e106371.

10.1016/j.childyouth.2022.106371

As a form of child abuse, exposure to psychological maltreatment in childhood has adverse impacts on adolescents and young adults. Although psychological maltreatment is linked with decreased wellbeing, some protective factors such as positive perception including a positive view of self-abilities, self in past, and human nature of young adults may ultimately be more influencing in mental wellbeing among young adults. Using a sample of 394 young adults (76% male; M 21.36 SD = 2.57) from Turkey, we tested the role of a positive perspective on the association between psychological maltreatment and mental wellbeing.

FINDINGS revealed that psychological maltreatment had a significant predictive effect on positive perception and mental wellbeing. Positive perception also mediated the adverse impact of psychological maltreatment on young adults' mental wellbeing. Additionally, results showed that positive perception had a buffering effect on the association between maltreatment and mental wellbeing. Clinical implications were discussed to help the mental health providers to improve the mental wellbeing of young adults.


Mental wellbeing; Positive perception; Positive psychology; Psychological maltreatment

