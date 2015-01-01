Abstract

Meta-analyses show that Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) significantly reduces child abuse and neglect in families where maltreatment has already occurred; however, research into the underlying mechanisms of change (i.e., how PCIT effects positive changes in parenting) remains limited. In this article, we discuss a new conceptual model of PCIT's active ingredients that is informed by biobehavioral research documenting the physiological underpinnings of problematic parenting. We describe deficits in self-regulation observed in child maltreating parents and PCIT's unique live coaching approach and associated techniques that may form the basis for in-vivo social regulation in the act of parenting that supports more effective, positive parenting behavior, strengthens parents' self-regulation skills, and reduces child maltreatment.

