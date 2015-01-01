Abstract

Bullying victimization is one of the most prominent social concerns children and adolescents might face and results in severe negative consequences. Despite the growing study of bullying victimization over the past decade, only a few studies have examined different types of bullying victimization. Furthermore, the mechanisms through how different social support is associated with the patterns of bullying victimization remain mostly underexplored. This study aims to examine latent class typologies of multiple subtypes of bullying victimization in a nationally representative sample of 11,094 Korean adolescents and its associations with perceived social support from family, peers, and institutions. Data were derived from the 2016 Korean Children and Youth Rights Study (KCYRS). Using latent class analysis, a five-class typology of bullying victimization was uncovered: (1) high/multiple bullying victims, (2) traditional victims, (3) cyber victims, (4) verbal victims, and (5) non-involved participants.



FINDINGS of the multiple logistic regression analyses indicate family support and peer support to be negatively associated with high/multiple bullying victimization, whereas support from institutions increases the risk of high/multiple bullying victimization. Such results indicate a need to develop relationship-based intervention and preventive programs focusing on the role of families and peers. The positive relationship between institutional support and high/multiple bullying victimization suggests a need to mandate anti-bullying policies as well as a need to develop positive school climate.

