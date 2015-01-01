Abstract

Associations between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and mental health problems are substantiated. Yet, research has not thoroughly examined the differential effects of ACEs subtypes (e.g., adults' reported childhood maltreatment versus family/household dysfunction), and additional childhood adversities (e.g., adults' reported peer victimization) on multiple mental health problems. This study unpacked effects of these three childhood adversities on depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms; aggressive behavior; and alcohol and drug use problems in U.S. young adults from 47 states. Participants (N = 550, M = 27.07 years, SD = 4.65, range = 18-35; 53.27% female, 44.55% male, 2.18% gender non-conforming; 68.36% White, 9.45% Black, 8.90% Asian/Pacific Islander, 8.18% Latinx, 3.63% biracial/multiracial, 1.48% other/prefer not to answer) completed standardized instruments on traditional ACEs and peer victimization, young adulthood mental health problems, and demographics. With all three adversities accounted for together, higher levels of childhood maltreatment and peer victimization predicted higher levels of depression, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms; and aggressive behavior. Family dysfunction only predicted PTSD symptoms, and only maltreatment predicted drug use problems. After removing influential cases, no adversity subtype predicted alcohol use problems. Compared to childhood family dysfunction, childhood maltreatment and peer victimization may more broadly relate to young adults' mental health problems.

Language: en