Background

Previous research has shown alarming rates of prevalence of child sexual abuse (CSA) in India, including among boys. However, little is known about lived experiences of men and boys who have experienced sexual abuse during childhood.

Objective

The aim of this phenomenological study was to explore perspectives of adult men survivors of CSA on impact of abuse.

Participants and setting

Purposive sample of eleven adult men with lived experience of CSA, located in six different cities across India.

Methods

In-depth semi-structured interviews were conducted with men survivors of CSA.

Results

Study findings show that child sexual abuse can impact men survivors' lives in profound and multiple ways, and survivors' experiences are significantly influenced by sociocultural notions of masculinity. Three themes were identified: impact on self, impact on interpersonal relationships, and impact on relationships with children.



FINDINGS challenge some commonly held beliefs and misconceptions about men survivors.

Conclusions

CSA can have profound and long-lasting consequences for boys vis-à-vis their wellbeing and interpersonal and social relationships. It is important to center survivors' voices when developing direct practice interventions, programs and policies to address CSA.

