Abstract

Background

The adverse impacts of child sexual abuse (CSA) are well documented in the literature but there is a paucity of research regarding a specific sub-type of CSA referred to as mother-daughter sexual abuse. Mother-daughter sexual abuse (MDSA) is a highly stigmatized and misunderstood form of child sexual abuse.

Objective

This study examines the nature of MDSA by identifying and analyzing patterns of abuse and the associated psychological impact experienced by survivors.

Methods

Information was gathered from publicly available social media posts on Reddit. A Google script and Pushshift were used to extract 82 posts and transfer the data into Dedoose for thematic analysis using select computational social science methods. Open and axial coding established a coding framework to develop and understand themes, contextualize the data, and examine the relationships between themes.

Results

Survivors describe feeling shame, disgust, and confusion about MDSA. Sexually abusive behaviors by the offending mothers included non-consensual touching, non-consensual vaginal penetration, body shaming, exposure to pornography at a young age, and grooming daughters for abuse by men. Survivors indicated tenuous relationships with their mothers lasting into adulthood, possible mental health disorders of their mothers, and the significant emotional abuse and inappropriate enmeshment. Survivor's disclosed suffering a range of mental health challenges that contribute to difficulties with interpersonal relationships. Survivors were hesitant to disclose to friends, family, and helping professionals because they fear being misunderstood or judged because of their experiences with MDSA.

Conclusion

This study fills a large gap in the literature on MDSA and future studies need to examine how to better support survivors with interventions and resources more specifically. Increased understanding of survivor's experiences with MDSA will help inform, educate, and raise awareness to ensure survivors are able to cope or overcome their traumatic experiences.

Language: en