Goodwill JR. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 138: e106448.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
The current study analyzed data from 413 Black college students who participated in the 2015-2016 Healthy Minds Study to identify which specific coping strategies moderate the relation between depressive symptoms and past-year suicide ideation. Exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis techniques were used to first examine dimensionality of the Brief COPE Inventory and depression measures.
Black/African American; Brief COPE Inventory; Coping; Depression; Psychometrics; Suicidal ideation