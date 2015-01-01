Abstract

This prospective cohort study aims to determine the mediating role of psychiatric comorbidity in the association of a history of childhood sexual abuse and teenage pregnancy. A total of 661 girls with a corroborated sexual abuse report in a Quebec City youth center between 2001 and 2010 were matched to 661 girls from the general population. Pregnancy consultations, complications during pregnancy and psychiatric comorbidity were documented using diagnoses from public health insurance administrative databases from January 1996 to March 2013.



RESULTS indicate that psychiatric comorbidity carries 25 % of the association between childhood sexual abuse and pregnancy complications in teenagers. The psychological state of pregnant teenagers has to be assessed and addressed by healthcare workers especially when they have suffered child sexual abuse.

