Abstract

Using multivariate logistic regression, the current study analyzes data from the 2015 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey - a representative sample of 7,095 public high school students between the ages of 14 and 18 in Colorado - to explore the relationship between the intersection of race/ethnicity and gender identity with mental and behavioral health-related risks including depression, school bullying, online bullying, and suicidal ideation. As anticipated, we find that some health-related risks were higher among youth with multiple marginalized identities. Specifically, youth identifying both as Bi/Multi-racial or Latino and as transgender/non-binary had significantly higher levels of depression and suicidal ideation compared to cisgender White youth. Risk prevention and response interventions should use intersectional approaches responsive to the unique needs of racial/ethnic minority youth who are also transgender/non-binary.

