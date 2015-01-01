Abstract

Education works as a sharp weapon in the present time for any revolutionary change. Education is the only tool available to protect the children from the menace of child labour and unemployment. For any sovereign state, the children are the asset for future creation but what would be the situation when the same asset is being destroyed for selfish political agendas. Afghanistan had a rich history for the education of children. In Spite of the lack of resources in the country, the visionaries were well aware of the importance of education. Rise of terrorism in Afghanistan leads to the destruction of future vision and the most affected class is the children. Protecting children and ensuring good education with secured rights in the environment of conflict and war zones is hard to achieve. A nation can not survive with corruption and mismanagement. Moreover, the hands who are destroyers in itself can not take the guarantee of protection. The research paper is a psycho-socio case study on the present situation of Afghanistan focusing on the affected education and basic rights to the children. The case study explores the historical evolution of the situation and critically analyzes the present scenario with possible solutions.

