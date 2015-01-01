Abstract

Sexual offences occur in every culture, regardless of geographic location. Some of the more violent sexual offences are sexual assault, which may inflict long-term physical and emotional harm to victims. People who suffer physical injuries have a greater chance of suffering a range of sexual and reproductive health issues. As devastating as physical injuries, the mental health consequence might be of significance. Crimes such as sexual assault often result in murder, suicide, and other dire circumstances for victims. Because of the resulting loss of position within their relations& among their neighbors, the victims' well-being is badly affected by the social consequences of stigmatization. The focus of this article is to examine sex crimes in terms of the factors involved in their creation, their scope, and their prevention and treatment options.

Language: en