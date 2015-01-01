Abstract

Military terminology includes words and phrases related to armed forces, hostilities, military discipline, and regulations. Military terms are formed in a morphological and lexical-semantic way that is characteristic of the English language. In addition, military concepts include terms related to various fields of science and technology, borrowed from other languages. Terms related to the military field are usually unambiguous, but it can be observed that plural terms are still used in this field. Students studying in this field should be aware of such changes. This plays an important role in the training of highly qualified military specialists in the military field.

Teaching a foreign language to students studying at a military academy, especially in their field vocabulary, is a topical issue these days, as it is effective to teach language phenomena within the field, focusing on its theoretical and practical aspects. Increasing students' vocabulary at the expense of terms is one of the requirements for in-depth study of a foreign language.

Language: en