Citation
Musurmanova S. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 6(2): 3212-3222.
Military terminology includes words and phrases related to armed forces, hostilities, military discipline, and regulations. Military terms are formed in a morphological and lexical-semantic way that is characteristic of the English language. In addition, military concepts include terms related to various fields of science and technology, borrowed from other languages. Terms related to the military field are usually unambiguous, but it can be observed that plural terms are still used in this field. Students studying in this field should be aware of such changes. This plays an important role in the training of highly qualified military specialists in the military field.
