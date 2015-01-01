SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Krysinska K, Andriessen K. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(4): e127.

(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

10.1192/bjo.2022.532

35796241

Suicide remains an important public health problem worldwide. Many countries have developed national suicide prevention policies or guidelines, which often include family-based recommendations regarding suicide prevention, intervention or postvention. A recent systematic review, published in this journal, failed to find evidence of an impact of family-based recommendations in national guidelines on national suicide rates. In this editorial, we review other studies providing promising evidence of effectiveness of family-based interventions in the field of suicide prevention and postvention, and note that further studies are needed, especially in adult and older adult populations.


Language: en

Suicide; intervention; suicide prevention; effectiveness; family interventions

