Yalcinoz-Ucan B, Zilney L, Zientarska-Kayko A, Ireland T, Browne DT. BMJ Open 2022; 12(7): e060479.
35798531
INTRODUCTION: Exposure to gender-based violence (GBV) has devastating psychological outcomes for victims/survivors. Particularly in conditions where GBV intersects with multiple forms of oppression, the negative impacts of violence are more challenging to overcome and potential pathways for recovery become less accessible. However, evidence regarding the availability and effectiveness of mental health interventions for GBV survivors from marginalised and disadvantaged communities has yet to be systematically integrated and synthesised. The proposed scoping review will examine the relevant literature regarding the availability and effectiveness of psychological interventions for survivors of GBV from marginalised and disadvantaged backgrounds. This review will (i) document what psychological interventions have been available and empirically established for marginalised and disadvantaged women and individuals with experiences of GBV, (ii) provide a narrative examination of the treatment outcomes of identified interventions regarding their effectiveness and (iii) examine the degree to which GBV interventions in selected sources are designed and applied with a recognition of the social determinants of mental health.
mental health; public health