INTRODUCTION: Many service members (SMs) have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury. Currently, military treatment facilities do not have access to established normative tables which can assist clinicians in gauging and comparing patient-reported symptoms. The aim of this study is to provide average scores for both the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI) and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) for active duty SMs based upon varying demographic groups.
