In the report, "Pediatric Melatonin Ingestions -- United States, 2012-2021," on page 726 in the first full paragraph, the third sentence should have read, "Most children (84.4%) were asymptomatic."



On page 727, the Table contained multiple errors: rows 18 and 19 (with the headings "Asymptomatic" and "Symptomatic") should have been deleted, the final original footnote should have read, "Cases confirmed as nonexposures and exposures deemed not responsible for the effect," two additional footnotes should have been included, and all footnotes should have been reordered. In addition, the abbreviation "RCF = relative contribution to fatality" should have been included. The Table has been updated accordingly.



On page 727, in Figure 2, the y-axis was incorrectly formatted to demonstrate stacked values. Figure 2 has been updated accordingly.

