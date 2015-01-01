|
Kibitov AA, Kasyanov ED, Nikolishin AE, Rukavishnikov GV, Malyshko LV, Popovich UO, Golimbet VE, Neznanov NG, Shmukler AB, Kibitov AO, Mazo GE. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2022; 122(6. Vyp. 2): 56-63.
OBJECTIVE: To study the impact of family history of mood disorders (FHMD), comprising genetic factors associated with depression, on the association between adverse childhood experience (ACE) and suicidality in depression. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This multicenter cross-sectional study included 200 in- and outpatients (64% (n=128) women, mean age - (M (SD)) 36.21 (15.09) yrs.) with depression. Self-reports about FHMD and lifetime suicide attempts were obtained in clinical interview. The lifetime intensity of suicidal ideas and behavior was assessed by the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS), ACE - by the Adverse Childhood Experience International Questionnaire (ACE-IQ).
Language: ru
suicide; depression; family history