Abstract

Slime's increasing popularity has caused children to be more frequently exposed to glue. There is no comprehensive literature describing pediatric glue-related injuries. This study's purpose is to characterize pediatric glue-related injuries presented to U.S. emergency departments (EDs). We queried the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System for pediatric glue-related injuries from 2009 to 2018. Data were abstracted from discrete and case narrative data. Odds ratios were calculated to determine age-related differences in injuries. An estimated 18,126 pediatric patients were treated in U.S. EDs for glue-related injuries. Injury incidence increased over time. The most frequently injured body part was the eye, and the most common diagnosis was foreign body without documented sequelae. The most common injury mechanism was unintentional splash/squirt/explosion. Younger children were more likely to accidentally ingest glue; older children were more likely to sustain burns. Preventive efforts should focus on personal protective equipment, proper storage/labeling, and supervision of use.

Language: en