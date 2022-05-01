Abstract

Problem solving is a common focus of psychological interventions for young people. However, existing evidence syntheses are relatively limited in their scope and conclusions. Taking a transdiagnostic approach and incorporating diverse sources of evidence, we examined the role of problem solving as an active ingredient for the indicated prevention and treatment of depression and anxiety in 14-24-year-olds. Three information sources were integrated using framework synthesis: (1) a systematic review of randomized controlled trials of problem solving; (2) a metasynthesis of qualitative evidence on the therapeutic experience of problem solving; and (3) consultations with a Youth Advisory Group. Intervention protocols that included problem solving and no more than one other specific component appeared to be effective for depression but not anxiety. Larger multicomponent interventions with a problem-solving element achieved moderate effect sizes for both conditions. There was no clear evidence that effectiveness varied by population characteristics, intervention formats, or contextual factors. Qualitative evidence and youth consultations highlighted positive views about the practicality, simplicity, and flexibility of problem solving. Converging sources also suggested changes in problem orientation as a key transdiagnostic process contributing to positive outcomes. Problem solving is a widely applicable therapeutic approach that can help young people with emotional problems to resolve specific stressors and lead to a more hopeful mindset about managing future challenges. Implications for practice are discussed.

