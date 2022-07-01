Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most people who survive suicide attempts neither re-attempt suicide nor die by suicide. Research on suicide attempt survivors has primarily focused on negative endpoints (e.g., increased suicide risk) rather than positive outcomes. One important outcome is psychological well-being (PWB), defined as positive functioning across emotional, intrapersonal, and interpersonal domains. We compared PWB among US military veterans with (i.e., attempt survivors) and without (i.e., non-attempters) a history of suicide attempt(s) using data from three nationally representative cohorts.



METHODS: Each US veteran cohort (Cohort1: N = 3148; Cohort2: N = 1474; Cohort3: N = 4042) completed measures of suicidality (e.g., attempt history), character strengths (e.g., curiosity, optimism), psychological symptoms (e.g., depression), and indicators of PWB (e.g., happiness). t-Tests were conducted to examine group differences in PWB; hierarchical regressions were conducted to examine suicide attempt status as a predictor of PWB controlling for symptoms and demographics. Multivariable regressions were conducted to identify predictors of PWB among attempt survivors.



RESULTS: In each cohort, reported PWB was markedly lower among suicide attempt survivors than non-attempters (ds = 0.9-1.2), even after adjusting for mental health symptoms. Individual differences in PWB were observed, with a subset of suicide attempt survivors reporting higher PWB levels than non-attempters (1.4-7.4 %). Curiosity and optimism were positively associated with PWB among suicide attempt survivors (rs = 0.60-0.78). LIMITATIONS: Data were cross-sectional, limiting inferences about causation and directionality of associations.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight diminished PWB as an important and understudied concern among veteran attempt survivors. Collectively, our findings underscore the importance of considering PWB in the research, assessment, and treatment of suicidality.

