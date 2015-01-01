|
Høier NK, Madsen T, Spira AP, Hawton K, Jennum P, Nordentoft M, Erlangsen A. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35801338
STUDY OBJECTIVES: Melatonin is often prescribed to patients with sleep disorders who are known to have elevated suicide risks. Yet, melatonin's association to suicidal behavior remains to be examined. We investigated whether individuals prescribed melatonin had higher rates of suicide and suicide attempts when compared to individuals who were not prescribed this drug, including both those with and without known mental disorders.
Language: en
suicide; suicide prevention; melatonin; melatonin treatment; sleep disorder