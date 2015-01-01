Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of the current study is to examine college student status (international vs. domestic) across alcohol social norms perception.



METHODS: Undergraduates (n = 3081) were recruited for the study. Most participants were female (69.9%) and White (98.2%), with the average age of participants was 19.97 (SD = 1.61). Approximately 17.3% (n = 534) of the students were international (i.e., nonresident alien who are in the US for a bachelor's degree). It is a cross-sectional study.



RESULTS: International students reported significantly lower social norms than domestic students. International students in later college years reported norms closer to domestic students. International women endorsed social norms at a higher level than international men.



CONCLUSIONS: Assimilation into U.S. drinking culture may be linked with increased support of drinking norms among International students. This study shows the importance of incorporating drinking norms prevention strategy and cultural diversity awareness training to increase international students' knowledge and prevent misconceptions. International students' social norms should be examined for future drinking interventions. Interventions for college drinking should target specific events and context with short-term increase in hazardous drinking behavior but long-lasting effects.

Language: en