Abstract

BACKGROUND: Family presence during trauma resuscitation is increasingly emphasized; yet it is inconsistently applied and has not been studied in victims of youth violence from the perspective of the health care provider.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to explore the lived experience of health care providers involved in the care of children who are separated from their family during trauma resuscitation for injuries sustained from youth violence.



METHODS: A qualitative, transcendental phenomenological study was conducted to examine health care providers' experiences. Data were collected from March 2021 to April 2021 using open-ended, semistructured interviews conducted via Zoom or telephone. Data were transcribed and analyzed following the transcendental phenomenological reduction approach.



RESULTS: Seven health care providers were interviewed. Ages of the participants ranged from 31 to 60 years (mean: 52.1 years). Years of practice ranged from 9.5 to 36 years (mean: 26 years). The participants' professions included surgeon, registered nurse, violence interventionalist, and social worker. From the data collected, 6 major themes emerged: current landscape, decision making, safety and security, law enforcement presence, characteristics of families of victims of youth violence, and staff reflections.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates the value of incorporating health care providers' experiences to inform the barriers, facilitators, and nuances of implementing family presence during trauma resuscitation for pediatric victims of violence.

Language: en