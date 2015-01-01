Abstract

PURPOSE: By exploring the gut-related microbiota differences of adolescents with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and depression (without NSSI) and healthy volunteers, we provide a theoretical basis for the prevention and control of NSSI in adolescents through intestinal microecological regulation.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: A total of 99 subjects were recruited in Guangdong Province, China, including 51 adolescents with NSSI (KD), 24 healthy adolescents (NOR1), and 24 depression adolescents without NSSI (NOR2). General clinical data and fecal samples were collected from all subjects, who were assessed using the NSSI Behavioral Questionnaire and the 24-item Hamilton Depression Scale. The taxonomic composition of the gut microbiota was determined using the 16S rDNA gene sequencing method.



RESULTS: There were significant differences in diversity between the KD and NOR1, and the species uniformity index of the KD according to the Shannon and Simpson indices was significantly reduced compared with that of the NOR1 (4.81 vs 5.21, p<0.01; 0.02 vs 0.01, p<0.05). The relative abundances were different among the KD, NOR1 and NOR2, as reflected at the taxonomic levels of class, order, family, genus, and species. Bacteroides were the dominant flora of the KD and NOR2, while Mitsuokella was the dominant flora that distinguished the KD from the NOR2.



CONCLUSION: We found that gut microbiota diversity was decreased in adolescents with NSSI, and the relative abundance was altered at different taxonomic levels. These results enrich the understanding of the relationship between NSSI and depression and the gut microbiota, Supporting that NSSI and depression are not homologous disorders. What is more, it establishes the basis for exploring the mechanisms of flora action in NSSI, providing a possible direction for NSSI to achieve a better prognosis and prevent relapse.

