|
Citation
|
Terry DL, Williamson MLC. PRiMER 2022; 6: e17.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Teachers of Family Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35801198
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Bullying behavior in residency is common, with prevalence rates ranging from 10% to 48%. Negative acts adversely impact junior physicians. The aims of this study were to examine (a) gender differences in experiences of bullying and/or negative acts while working as a medical resident, (b) residents' perceptions of injunctive (ie, approval of) and descriptive (ie, behavior) norms related to reporting bullying behaviors, and (c) whether greater self-other differences predict greater engagement in reporting bullying behavior by others in the workplace.
Language: en